Obituary: Joan M Martinez Stanfield

Joan Martinez Stanfield passed away peacefully at her home on October 24th, 2025. She was born on October 30th, 1934, in Portland, Oregon, to Ann Major and Caroll Peters. Joan spent her childhood in Western Montana, growing up in the areas of Perma, Paradise, and Dixon. There will be a Memorial Service held at Croxford Funeral Home on October 30th, 2025, at 10:00 AM with a reception to follow.

She attended Catholic boarding schools in Missoula and later at Saint Thomas in Great Falls, where she met her lifelong friend, JoAnn Martinez Kelleher. During a holiday meal with JoAnn’s family in Square Butte, Joan met Robert “Bob” Martinez, who would become the love of her life. The two were married in 1953 and made their home in Great Falls, Montana.

Together, Bob and Joan raised six wonderful children—four in their first four years of marriage and two more shortly after. In 1963, they settled into their new home in Vaughn, Montana. The following year, the historic 1964 flood devastated the area, but with the help of neighbors who looked after their children, Bob and Joan rebuilt and started anew.

Joan was a great homemaker. She enjoyed her garden, where she canned all the fruits of her labor. She was a wonderful cook, baking bread, making donuts, hosting Sunday dinners, and holidays. After her youngest child began school, Joan decided to start a career outside the home. She taught herself to type and began working at Vaughn School, where she served as a teacher’s aide and secretary for more than 30 years.

She enjoyed ceramics, embroidery, reading, spending time outside at the lake and watching game shows. She was a life-long member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 130.

Following Bob’s passing after 26 years of marriage, Joan found love again with Kermit Stanfield, her husband of 38 years. Joan and Kermit participated in the American Legion and Auxiliary together, often stepping up to prepare for events and helping the community.

Joan is survived by her daughters, BJ (Jerry) Bouray, Gail (Rick) Cook, and Karen (David) Castle; her sons, Rick (Deb) Martinez and Brian (Debbie) Martinez; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Martinez and Kermit Stanfield, her son, Thomas Martinez, and son-in-law, Rick Cook.

