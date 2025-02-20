Obituary: John E. Waltari

John E. (Jack) Waltari Jr. passed away from natural causes February 7, 2025, at the age of 90. Jack was born to John E. Sr. And Edith Draker Waltari on September 7, 1934, in Great Falls, MT. He attended grade school at Franklin Elementary and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1952. Jack met his soul mate Michelle Voden shortly after graduating and they were married November 3, 1953, and enjoyed 71 years of marriage. Jack and Michelle had four children, Lynn, Robert (Bob), Valarie and Karn.

Jack briefly worked for the Great Northern Railway and then was in a partnership that owned Westside Texaco, which was known as the busiest station in the state! Later Jack was the sole proprietor of the Interstate Texaco. He sold the stations and went to work for The Overhead door Company and in 1977 he joined the bridge crew at Sletten Construction where he helped build bridges in six different states. Jack retired in October of 1996.

Jack was an all-around outdoors man; he shared his passion for the outdoors with his wife and kids and they cherish those memories

Today, they reminisce about those many camping trips that always included lots of fishing. Jack had many favorite fishing holes where he would fly fish, shore fish and troll from his boat. Jack’s grandson Douglas Gonzales inherited his enthusiasm for fishing and was an ardent fishing partner. Later in life he was treated to several fishing trips on Puget Sound with his son-in-law Kurt Schmidt. He took a fishing trip with his son Bob to Vancouver Island and brought home some tasty halibut and salmon. Jack loved hunting as much as fishing and has many beautiful trophies to show for it. Jack liked nothing better than to share all his hunting and fishing escapades with friends and family at his favorite watering holes and was known to many as the “mayor” at a few of these pubs! Jack enjoyed the many family gatherings they had in their large backyard, family reunions at Flathead Lake as well as their trips out to Washington.

Jack is survived by his wife, Michelle, children Lynn (Bruce) Scribner of Great Falls, MT, Bob (Jean) Waltari of Great Falls, Mt, Valarie (Kurt) Schmidt of Maple Valley, WA and Karn Gonzales (Doug Smith) of Des Moines, WA.; Brother George (Butch) Denise Waltari, nephews Chad ( Magan) Waltari and Ike (Terri) Waltari, brother in law Mason Voden; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.