Obituary: John Matthew Oja

John Matthew Oja, 81, passed away at home on October 20, 2024, with Carol, his wife of 62 years by his side. John was born November 11, 1942, to Charles and Selma Oja, at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

John married Carol (Jacoby), his high school sweetheart in 1962. Just before the wedding, he got a job at the Anaconda Company.

After starting a family, he wanted to further his education. That required him to go to night school to get his high school diploma. He then took full college courses while working full time on the night shift. He graduated in 4 years with a Bachelor of Science degree.

He eventually became a supervisor in the furnace refinery where he worked until the smelter closed down. By then he was working for Arco and got transferred to Tonopah, Nevada. He worked as a supervisor at a Molybdenum mine until it closed 4 1/2 years later. From there he transferred to Arco Coal in Gillette, Wyoming, which later became Arch Coal.

He retired in 1997 and enjoyed playing golf every day he could in Wyoming. Like a true Finlander he enjoyed his sauna and built one in every house he owned.

After major heart surgery in 2003 he and Carol decided to go back home to Great Falls.

He was the proud father of daughter, Cobie of Phoenix, AZ; son, John Jay (Juanita) of Surprise, AZ; three granddaughters, Natasha (Matt) Adams of Kent, WA, Sheena (Keith) Kline of Gillette, WY, and Chelsey (Drew) Schilling of St. George, UT; and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by niece, Louisa Richardson; nephews, Michael Garcia and Chris (Karen) Garcia; 1 great-niece; 6 great-nephews; and special friend, Richard Gregovich.

