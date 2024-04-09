Obituary: John Norris Betz

Born to Helen J. (Shepard) & Robert J. Betz of Black Eagle, MT, John went to Collins Elementary & Paris Gibson. He joined the US Army in July 1968 & attended Aircraft Mechanic Apprentice school in Fort Rucker, Alabama. He was stationed in Korea as a helicopter mechanic until his discharge in February 1971. Upon his return, John used his GI Bill to attend Northern Montana College and earned a certificate in welding.

Over the years, John worked in MT and CA as a welder, pipe fitter & plumber. In 1985, he landed his dream job with Boeing Commercial Airplane Co. where he worked at several locations throughout the Seattle/Tacoma area as a Master Plumber specializing in Hazardous Materials Maintenance and Disposal. John received several accommodations from the company for his high-level planning, ability, and willingness to create new and safe methods of performing his job.

John loved to travel and had a deep love for the ocean, warm weather and all the beauty the tropics had to offer. He spent many vacations in Hawaii & Mexico where he discovered the Baja. He enjoyed it so much, he purchased a lot in San Felipe and built a 100% solar powered house and garage, he decided that this is where he would live upon his retirement in December 2005.

John would go on to build a second home in the San Felipe community and a routine of being a “snowbird.” He spent his summers in Montana with his lifelong best friends & family, Jack & Cathie Sanders, their home was always his home. John and Jack had a one-of-a-kind friendship, they truly were kindred spirits. John did not have children of his own, so he considered Jack’s children his, he was especially close to Tara; they were great travel buddies and saw some beautiful places together.

John passed peacefully at his home in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico on December 18, 2023, and is survived by his half-sister, Lorna Lytle of Cut Bank, MT, nephew, Jay Bob Lytle of Cut Bank, MT. John is also survived by his friends that loved him like a brother and uncle, Cathie Sanders of Great Falls, MT, Tara (Brad) Furman of Bismarck, ND, Doug (Devin) Sanders of Orting, WA, and Jerry (Melissa) Sanders of Great Falls, MT and all of Jack’s grandchildren.

