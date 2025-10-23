Obituary: John Robert Ferda

John Robert Ferda, aged 87, was born on June 9, 1938, to John and Evelyn Ferda in Great Falls, MT. He passed away at home with his loving family by his side on October 20, 2025.

In his youth, he attended Great Falls Central Catholic High School graduating in 1956. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Hawaii. After being honorably discharged in 1960, he met his love, JennyLee Wells. She already had two sons, but John stepped in to raise those boys as his own. In the next four years, John and Jenny were blessed with a daughter and a son, so at an early age, they had four children to raise. John worked several jobs and at one time, he worked 3 jobs daily. John was a hard-working man and a great provider for his family.

In 1978, he took on the position of Postmaster at the Fort Benton Post Office. He moved his family to Fort Benton and raised their two children there. His wife, Jenny, passed away in 2002, and after much consideration, he decided to move back to Great Falls. It was in 2004 that John was “picked up” by his beloved friend and running partner, Barb Bessler. They have been devoted to each other since.

John was an avid member of the Elks Club, being a lifetime member for 58 years. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and loving friend.

He is survived by brother, George (Victoria) Ferda of Florida; life partner and friend, Barb Bessler; stepson, Tim (Wendy) Chapman of Washington; daughter, Cindy Farwick of Fort Benton; son, Terry Ferda of Great Falls; grandsons, Brandon (Shayla Moss) Farwick, Brady (Deanna) Farwick all of Fort Benton; granddaughter, Danyell (Jacob Nicholson) Ferda of Bozeman; grandson, Ben (Jesse) Chapman of Washington; and 4 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny, of 41 years; a brother, Larry Ferda; sister, Joanne Mitchell; and stepson, Robert Chapman.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider honoring John with a donation to either the Elks Club of Great Falls or Stillwater Hospice of Great Falls.

