Obituary: Joseph Anthony Butler

Joseph Anthony Butler, aged 67, passed away from natural causes in Shelby, MT, on March 26, 2025. Joe was born on June 25,1957, at the old Columbus Hospital. He attended St Joseph's grade school, St Leo's High School, CMR, then moved to Wheaton, IL before graduating from St Francis High School class of 1975.

He joined the Marines at 18, graduating basic training in San Diego, CA (March 1976). He was stationed in El Toro, CA; Okinawa, Japan; and Memphis, TN serving through 1979. Returning to Montana, he joined the Montana ANG serving 28 years. He deployed to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in support of operation Noble Eagle and Operation Enduring Freedom. He retired in 2007. He also served as a Reserve Deputy in Cascade County.

Once fully retired, he journeyed across the country to visit family. Whether by train or driving, he cherished every moment spent with loved ones. He was the proudest Papa to his grandchildren, traveling thousands of miles over the years to ensure time with them. His pride in his grand babies was evident to all who knew him. As children, they were blessed with countless adventures thanks to his love for camping, fishing, and the outdoors. His enthusiasm for fixing and working on vehicles was another area where he spent many years with his sons.

Joe was the family historian. He had a story for every occasion, each one delivered with a flair that captured the essence of the moment. His tales were a source of joy and amusement, bringing warmth and laughter to family gatherings. He was more than just a parent, he was a guide, a mentor, and a friend. He worked tirelessly to ensure that his family’s needs were met, willing to sacrifice his personal desires for others. He was the epitome of a positive role model. He demonstrated a natural ability to lead and guide others with a gentle, yet firm hand. He exhibited his leadership through his actions.

He is survived by his three sons, John Hampton, Cody Butler, and Donovan (Mercettes) Butler; daughter, Rebecca Butler; grandsons, Bentley and CJ; granddaughters, Marley and Ayiita; brothers, Pat (Sheila) and Bob; sister, Mary (Jack) Munger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Betty Butler, and ex-wife, Dorthea Butler. Though divorced, Joe and Dorthea remained close friends until her passing in 2020.

Mass will be held in Great Falls at St. Ann’s Cathedral on May 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. with burial and military honors at Mount Olivet cemetery at1:00 p.m.

