Obituary: Joseph Richard McQuire

Joseph Richard McQuire was born on May 4, 1938, in Great Falls, Montana and passed away on May 16, 2024, in Great Falls.

Joe graduated from Great Falls and went to school for Criminal Justice in Bozeman, MT. He was in the Marines for four years.

He retired in 1987 after 27 years from the Great Falls Police Department and then went and worked at the Columbus Hospital for several years.

Joe enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting for the past year of his life. He also gave blood with ARC for 30 years.

He is survived by his daughters, Kelly McQuire, Autumn McQuire and Allison (John) McQuire; sons, Greg (Sally) McQuire, George (Nancy) McQuire, and Jay (Tammy) McQuire; daughter in law. Rachel McQuire; brothers, Kenneth (Bud) McQuire and Harold Neil Andersen; eighteen grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Nancy Bernier.

