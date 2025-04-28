Obituary: Joseph W. Morris

Joseph W. Morris “Joe” 95 passed away April 11, 2025 in Great Falls Montana. He was born April 8, 1930 to Wayne and Justine (Gravell) Morris in Kalispell. Early years were spent attending school in Forsyth and later Chinook, where he graduated high school in 1948.

After serving 4 years in the Army, Joe attended Northern for one year then MSU Bozeman graduating in 1956 with an animal husbandry degree.

He returned to school at MSU to earn a M.S. Degree in Applied Science in Agriculture after working 4 years in Cascade County as an assistant to Country Extension Agent Ted Fosse. He found his calling there in the challenge of extension work enjoying meeting people and working outdoors.

His 30 years as a County Extension Agent took him to Judith Basin County for 8 years, one year in Madison-Jefferson County then back to Cascade County where he retired in 1986.

A love of nature and the outdoors carried over into his retirement for 23 years at Seeley Lake enjoying hiking, boating, and snowmobiling with family and friends. Joe was a fun loving husband, father and grandfather to all who knew him.

His later years were spent in Missoula, Rathdrum Idaho, then back to Great Falls where he spent his last 8 years at the Bee Hive Homes assisted living.

His wife of 56 years Joyce and a daughter Joy preceded him in death.

Survivors include three daughters; Debbie Farmer (Hal) of Billings, Carmen (Dean ) Neuman of Power, and Tina Contway (Ross) of Fort Shaw; a brother John Morris; 6 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one niece and a nephew.

At Joe's request, his cremains will be spread in the mountains he enjoyed.