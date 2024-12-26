Obituary: Juanita Delphine May Oakley

Juanita Delphine Oakley passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Juanita was born on November 11, 1929 in Choteau, MT to John and Dorothy May. She grew up in Whitefish, MT until her dad got transferred to Power, MT for work when Juanita was 14. Juanita in her adventurous spirit, broke her leg via paraglider. To pay the ever-flowing bills, she got her first job at a hospital. Juanita moved to waitressing later on. Her first waitressing job was given to her at the Argon Café in Fairfield, MT. Her hardworking nature was also evident back home on the family farm where she tended to the garden and animals.

One fateful evening at a family friend’s home, Juanita met her first husband, Eldon Brady. They were wed for many years and built a small family before Eldon and Juanita’s unfortunate parting. Juanita found true love in her second husband, Leslie Oakley Jr. They found solace in one another’s loving embrace and shared their life together until Leslie’s passing in 1984. Juanita’s family rejoices in knowing that the pair are reunited once again.

Juanita was a very talented woman. Her skills shined bright in her many craft projects. She was exceptional when it came to sewing, making bedspreads for her granddaughters and jackets for her grandsons. Her time on the farm primed her appreciation for gardening years later. Juanita had a thumb greener than anyone else in Fairfield. Her time at the assisted living facility was anything short of exceptional. Juanita would gaze at the fields outside of her windows for hours, watching the wind dance and the animals graze.

Juanita is survived by her daughters, Juanita Rose (Ron) Snyder of Osceola, Indiana and Lenora (Lloyd) Sole of East Lake, Ohio; her sisters, Deola and Patsy of Great Falls, Montana; her brother Robert May of Nevada; and her grandchildren, Danelle, Dean, Kyle, Jeff, Kimberly, Christine, and Rona.

