Obituary: Juanita Irene Winter

Juanita Irene Winter passed away on October 28, 2025, at Beehive Homes in Great Falls, MT. She was born on March 24, 1933, in Zurich, MT, the eleventh child of George and Amalia Kinzel.

Juanita attended elementary school in Harlem, MT and graduated from Harlem High School. After completing her education, she worked on the family sugar beet farm before beginning a career at the local bank, where she rose to the position of Officer.

She married Garland Winter and shared many years of marriage with him until his passing in 2011. Music was a shared passion between them. Juanita played trombone in her high school band and continued to sing and perform throughout her life. Her home was often filled with harmonies sung in both English and German.

In later years, she and Garland performed with other musicians across small Montana towns, especially in Lincoln. In 1968, she recorded songs written by Garland—a lasting tribute to their musical bond. Juanita often said that she would rather sing than eat.

In her later years, she became a foster grandmother, forming meaningful connections with the children she cared for. She also had a deep affection for animals, especially her cherished rescue dog, Babes.

A devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Juanita found strength and community in her faith throughout her life.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mim Kinzel; and many nieces and nephews.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.

