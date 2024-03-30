Watch Now
Obituary: Judith Arlene (Bauer) Limb

October 1, 1941 ~ March 27, 2024
We are saddened to share that Judy Limb died peacefully on March 27, 2024 at the age of 82 after a brief battle with cancer. Judith Arlene Bauer was born on October 1, 1941 to Walter and Ida May Bauer in Portland, Oregon. She was the second of three daughters and enjoyed a happy childhood.

As a young adult, Judy was pursuing nursing when she fell in love with Frank Limb. They were married on September 21, 1961 and through 52 years of marriage, they experienced both the sweetest joys and deepest sorrows that come from raising seven children.

Judy cherished being a wife and mother, and family was always her highest priority. When she was not at Frank’s side, she enjoyed baking, crocheting, sewing, walking, reading, eating chocolate, and taking long bubble baths.

Judy is survived by six of her seven children; Mike, Shellie, Mark, Stephanie, Paula, and Ryan; twenty-seven grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Her legacy lives on through them. She is now reunited with her many loved ones, including her husband Frank and daughter Karen.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

