Obituary: Judy Bistodeau

Judy Bistodeau, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on October 22, 2024, at the age of 84. She was born on May 18, 1940, in Great Falls, MT to parents, Fred and Beverly Couch. They later moved to Sun River, MT. She went on to graduate from Simms High School in 1958.

She enrolled in beauty school in 1959, soon meeting the love of her life, Gordon Bistodeau, while cruising the drag in Great Falls. They were married in July 1960 at St. Anns Cathedral and had three children together Gary, Greg, and Tammy. Judy enjoyed being a mother and home maker raising her family with unwavering love and her delicious home cooked meals, a talent she passed onto her kids and grandkids.

She tried her hand at selling Avon for a few years and worked for a local retailer selling vintage jewelry and styling wigs on the side for people, but her true passion was fishing and dancing with Gordy. They moved to Arizona in 1983 and lived in the sunshine for 16 years before returning to their home state of Montana.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Tammy) Bistodeau and Greg Bistodeau; daughter, Tammy (Angelo) Bistodeau-Staffieri; grandchildren, Jennifer (Derek) Rayhorn, Shane (Yasmin) Mills, Tony (Jordyn) Bistodeau, Lauren Bistodeau, and Keegan Bistodeau; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rayhorn and Maison Mills; and her sister, Connie Sisko.

