Obituary: JulieAnn (Griffin) (Kinder) Watt

Julie Watt passed away peacefully on the evening of May 11, 2025, in Longview, Washington. She was 87 years old. Born October 25, 1937, in Havre, Montana, to Gladys and Gerald Griffin, Julie was raised on the open plains of northern Montana. She and her younger brother, Robert, attended the Black Coulee School, a one-room schoolhouse south of Rudyard, MT. Life changed dramatically for Julie at age 13, when she lost her mother—a loss that shaped her strength and resilience.

In high school, Julie met Ronald Kinder, a charming senior who quickly won her heart. They were married on September 6, 1955, and soon started a family. Julie became a mother at 18 and by the age of 24, she was raising four spirited sons—Lynn, Greg, Gerry, Kenny, and at 36 years old, her beautiful daughter, Ronda, completed her family. Her children remember her as a devoted, creative, and endlessly loving mother. She was also a proud grandmother and great-grandmother.

After her divorce in 1988, Julie found a new chapter in Billings, Montana, where she met the love of her life, James Watt. They married in 1995 and later moved to Carson City, Nevada, where they shared many joyful years until Jim’s passing in 2022.

Julie was a woman of grace, humor, and quiet strength. She loved beautiful things—well-set tables, good food, and heartfelt conversation. She had a gift for making people feel seen and loved, and her warmth left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Julie’s life was rooted in love: for her family, her friends, and the many places she called home. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Julie is survived by her children, Greg Kinder (Kari) of Fort Benton, MT; Gerry Kinder (Bobbi Jo) of Sacramento, CA; Kenny Kinder (Becky) of Longview, WA; Ronda Snyder of Carson City NV; along with 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.