Obituary: Julius Jodlowski

Julius Jodlowski entered his everlasting life early Thursday morning, August 22, 2024, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.

Julius, known as “Ski” to many, was born on March 5, 1938, in Mina, Arkansas, the last of three children born to Frank and Ida McBride Jodlowski.

He attended schools in Chester, Great Falls, and graduated from Helena Cathedral in 1958 and was always active in choir and band. Julius joined the U.S. Army after graduation and later the Montana National Guard where he retired after 25 years.

Julius was active in construction throughout the West, building roads, bridges, dams, and installing mobile home parks throughout numerous states. He was an active bowler and enjoyed visiting friends at Littles Lanes.

He served many years on the board of Senior Citizens and was named citizen of the year. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts as an assistant scoutmaster. He was a great cribbage player and was always willing to teach others the game noting it taught good math skills.

Julius was especially devoted to his nieces and nephews. He drove them to numerous functions including band practice followed by pizza every week when they visited in California. His nephew, Paul, had lived with Julius and his parents since he was 17 months old. Later, Paul became his caregiver until Julius’s passing.

Julius married the love of his life, Elsie Kadrmas on October 19, 2010, when he was 72. It was his first marriage and lasted ten years and 60 days until her passing on December 18, 2020.

