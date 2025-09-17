Obituary: Justin Cody Paul

Justin Cody Paul’s life was tragically cut short after a lifelong battle with inner struggles. He will be remembered for his big personality and not the disease that ultimately took his life.

Justin was born on September 26, 1973, to his mother Debbie Welch Martinez and father Jerry Paul. From the start, Justin lived boldly, constantly testing limits, and chasing adventure but beneath it all was a heart overflowing with love, always knowing when to help someone smile or stand up for them when needed. He loved his family and friends deeply and had a way of making everyone feel like they belonged, often turning strangers into lifelong friends.

Justin had many passions in life, He loved exploring the outdoors, whether on horseback or riding his dirt bike, adventure was always calling. He spent most of his career in construction, focusing on ceramic tile, where his skill and craftsmanship spoke for themselves. He was also a skilled, self-taught mechanic who people called upon often. He proudly served on the Sand Coulee Fire Department. Throughout his life, Justin shared steady bonds with his four-legged companions most recently with his silver lab, Bruiser, and his faithful horse, Rugger, who now continue on without him.

Justin’s life was not without struggle; he battled addiction and mental health challenges. These challenges often weighed heavily on him, and in the end, they overcame him. His family shares this openly, not to define him by his struggles, but to honor the truth of his journey and to remind others facing similar battles that they are not alone.

Justin was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Paul; grandmothers, Lila Hancock (Paul) and Thelma Welch (Arrotta); grandfather, Charles Welch; and niece, Mya Richeson. He is survived by his daughters, Allison (Cole) McMaster and Makayla Paul; son, Jayden Paul; grandson, Colt McMaster; mother, Debbie Welch Martinez; sisters, Paige Culver and Heather (Kevin) Richeson; and his nieces, Breezie and Isabella Culver; Henli, Kenzington, and Haven Richeson as well as many other family members who loved him dearly. Justin also leaves behind many friends that will carry his memory forward.

No formal funeral or memorial service will be held following Justin’s passing. The family appreciates your love, thoughts, and support during this time. The family invites those who wish to honor Justin to contribute to National Alliance on Mental Health Illness (NAMI) in his memory.

