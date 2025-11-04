Obituary: Katherine "Kathy" Martha (Heinemann) Van Vleet

Kathy Van Vleet, aged 88, beloved wife, mom, grandma and great grandma passed away on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Kathy was born February 22, 1937 in Garretson South Dakota, the 2nd of 10 children born to Rosalyn (Kuhl) and Edward Heinemann. She graduated from Garretson High School in 1955.

Kathy married Robert Neal Van Vleet, Sr. on November 10, 1956 in Redondo Beach, California. They spent over 60 years together, until Dad’s passing in 2016.

Kathy was active in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Council of Catholic Women, St. Joseph Circle. She was a member of the Great Falls Senior Center. She participated in the yearly 5K Icebreaker race for many years, including this past April. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother and taught CCD at St. Pius X in Centerville.

Mom loved camping, boating, gardening, traveling, and above all, her family. She was an avid reader and loved all puzzles.

She is survived by her children, Lynne (Daniel) Gould, Tony, and Ed (Melissa); her grandchildren Alyssa (Michael) Di Somma, Bryce (Jennifer) Sebastian, Michael Reid, Joshua, Kyle, Austin and Cody; her great-grandchildren Julia, Natalie, Jessica, Lauren and Luke; her brothers John, Eddie and Ronnie, and sisters Rosalee, Gloria and Renee.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her son Bob, her parents, her sister Mary Ann, and brothers Bill and Jim.

Per her final wishes, she has been cremated and private services are planned for a later date.

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear -

How much we love and miss you and wish you were here.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.