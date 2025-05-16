Obituary: Kathleen Ann Lacunza

Kathleen Ann Lacunza passed away suddenly on May 10, 2025. She was known for her sense of humor and her steady presence in the lives of her family.

Kathleen was born to Ann Marzolf and Bennie Peterson. After losing her father in an auto accident at the age of five, her mother remarried Harold Nadauld, and Kathleen gained a sister, Lana Whitacre, who lives in Colorado.

She was the wife of Cadet Pierre Lacunza, who passed away on July 5, 2010. She was the mother of four children: Terry Gene Lacunza, who passed away on April 14, 2022; twins Pierre Lacunza, who passed away on July 31, 1973, and Maurice Lacunza, who lives in Washington; and her daughter, Elisa Lacunza-Friedrich, who lives in Fort Benton, Montana, with her husband, Chip Friedrich, and their granddaughter.

Kathleen worked in the medical field, specializing in dialysis care, and retired from Columbus Hospital.

She was always willing to help when needed, especially for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even at 92, she remained a dependable and caring presence in their lives.

Croxford Funeral Home, located at 1307 Central Ave, Great Falls, MT, will host a viewing on Monday, May 19, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A short service will follow at 12:00 PM in the Croxford Chapel.

Afterward, family and friends are invited to gather at Kathleen’s home, 125 14th St., Black Eagle, MT, for food and conversation.

