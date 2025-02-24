Obituary: Kathleen F. Hauer

Kathleen F. Hauer, 78, passed away on January 13th, 2025 due to dementia at Peace Hospice. No services are planned and cremation has taken place at Croxford Funeral Home.

Kathy was born April 23, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MN. She went to school in Coleraine, MN at Greenway Public School. Kathy met and married her husband, William (Bill) Hauer and lived in Maple Grove, MN until moving to Montana around 1989.

While in Minnesota, She ran a daycare for many years and has many fond memories and stories from the kids. She then worked at K-Mart and received many awards as an employee.

Kathy enjoyed working as a cook and waitressing at many places around the canyon and Dearborn. She opened a café in Great Falls with her husband, Bill, called Hauer’s Café, which they ran for many years. In her spare time, she really enjoyed camping, fishing, painting, crafts, and knitting.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hauer on March 11, 2014; her mother, Dotty; her father, Casey Belanger; her brothers, Joe and Roy; and her sister, Fran.

