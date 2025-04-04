Obituary: Kathleen (Katie) Bernice Saunders

Katie joined a legion of family members in heaven on April 1, 2025. She had battled the effects of diabetes for many years. Katie was born in Great Falls to Connie and Richard Golightly on September 29, 1946. She attended school at St. Joseph Catholic School and the Ursuline Academy. Katie was a feisty child and, along with conspiratorial cousins, got into a few jams, such as lighting every candle they could find in St. Joe’s and going joyriding in a display firetruck at the fairgrounds!

Katie married Delbert Saunders in 1964. Katie and Del had 5 children together. Her house was the hopping place to be for all the cousins. They all loved their Aunt Katie and the chaos with dogs, cats and even a mule at one time! Katie had many hobbies. She was known for her beautiful cakes made from scratch. She was an expert knitter and seamstress. Katie also loved playing softball and bowling. She loved to dress up in bright colors accompanied by huge pieces of colorful, some would say gaudy, jewelry which she pulled off in fine style.

Del and Katie eventually divorced. She subsequently married Charles Crepeau 35 years ago.

Katie met Del when she started working at Ford’s Drive-In at 16. She also worked at Eddie’s Supper Club and as a highway construction flagman. In later years, she became a ward clerk at Deaconess Hospital and retired as a medical records transcriptionist.

Katie had a knack for making people feel special. She was unfailingly willing to lend a sincere ear when someone needed comforting. She always had a twinkle in her eye, a big smile, and a contagious laugh that could envelop a room.

Katie is survived by her husband, Charles Crepeau; her sons, Kerry (Melissa), Aaron, Shawn (Rhonda), and Casey (Cheryl) all of Great Falls; her daughter, Mary (John) Page of Dandridge, TN; daughter-in-law, Felicia Saunders, and her brother, Randy (Dottie) Golightly. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on April 10, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception following at Schnider Funeral Home.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.