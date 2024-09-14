Obituary: Kathleen N. Williams

Kathleen N. Williams, aged 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. She was born on November 22, 1947, in San Diego, CA to Ramon B. and Mildred Nichols.

Kathleen’s journey into nursing began in Worcester, MA, where she graduated and pursued a career in healthcare. Her compassionate nature led her to work at a skilled nursing center for 16 years, where she touched the lives of countless patients and their families until her retirement. Her dedication extended beyond her professional career, as she also served as a Registered Nurse in the United States Air Force.

Kathleen was passionate about helping others through her volunteer work with Meals on Wheels. She was an avid golfer and had a deep love for the outdoors, enjoying activities such as skiing, hiking, and camping. Kathleen also found joy in beading.

She shared 53 wonderful years of marriage with her devoted husband, David W. Williams. Together, they raised two sons, Eric W. Williams and the late David B. Williams. Kathleen's legacy continues through her five cherished grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, David W. Williams; son, Eric W. Williams; brother, Keith Nichols; and her five grandchildren.

