Obituary: Kathy M. Anderson

Kathy M. Anderson was born and raised on a farm in Power, Montana, on December 12, 1958, and went home to Jesus on March 8, 2024. She attended Power schools through high school and then moved to Helena with her sister, Pat, to work. Helena and East Helena became her home from that point on and she spent the majority of her years there. She raised 5 amazing children and was also a mother to many bonus children, made wonderful friends, found her passion in working for East Helena schools, and built a wonderful life in that community.

In retirement, Kathy returned to her hometown of Power to be close to her mom and became a wonderful caretaker and companion for Anne in her later years. She was an amazing supporter and cheerleader for Power and enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and meeting new friends. Kathy was one of seven children and had an incredibly close relationship with her siblings that continued into adulthood. She loved her family fiercely and was frequently the host and organizer of family holidays, camping trips, and vacations.

Her friends were like a second family and were so important in her life. They were always having adventures together like floating down Montana rivers, camping along Canyon Ferry, having girl weekends at the family cabin in Lincoln, and celebrating all of life’s important events. Many of those friends became family to her extended family as well since they often gathered for the same events.

She is survived by sons, Brian (Julie) Anderson, Dustin Smith, and Devin Smith; daughters, Jordyn Anderson and Shannon Powell; brothers, David (Candy) Anderson and Warren (Elaine) Anderson; sisters, Laureen (Greg) Lackman and Mary (Doug) Eggebraten; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews; and 5 great-nieces and nephews.

