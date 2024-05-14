Obituary: Katie Waldner

It is with heavy hearts, that our dear mother, Katie Waldner passed away suddenly but peacefully at GF Clinic Hospital on May 13, 2024, from a blockage in her stomach.

Katie was born on March 26,1953 to Joseph and Katie Wipf at New Rockport Colony, New Dayton, Alberta. Katie married her Cowboy Dave (Festus) Waldner at the Miller Colony on June 26,1977 the love of her life.

She moved to the Kingsbury Colony on June 1981, where she raised her family and did with all her heart. Mom was devoted to being a taunt servant of the Lord and being faithful to the Hutterite Colony Church in which she mentioned his all to always be humble and kind as well as the ways of the Colony.

God took her home to that Heavenly Home for which she longed and yearned for after a fight well fought with perseverance till the end. A life a true example of true dedication.

She is survived by her loving husband, David “Festus”, loving son Gideon, loving daughter Tabea, all of Kingsbury Colony, as well as a loving son and daughter. Helen and Jason Kleinsasser of OK Colony. Loving Sister of brothers of New Rockport Colony Alberta, Elizabeth, Jacob-Susanne, and sisters Rachel Joe Hofer, and Susie Will Waldner of OK Colony. Dave Rosa Wipf and Sister Justine Ben Kleinsasser of Midland Colony.

