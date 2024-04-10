Obituary: KC Lewis

Keith Charles “KC” Lewis, 65, passed away at on home on March 29, 2024. KC was born in Great Falls, MT, on November 1, 1958, to Bill and Virgina (Baker) Lewis.

Though KC spent some time as an adult living in Billings, his heart remained in Great Falls, and this is where he would spend most of his life.

While in Great Falls, KC met the love of his life, Darlene Rolland, and the couple wed on June 26, 1982. The couple would go on to share 42 years of marriage together.

KC worked a variety of jobs, but most notably, was employed as a meat cutter and as a car salesman at King Motors.

In his free time, KC enjoyed racing cars and caring for horses, even going on to own some stables in town.

KC is survived by his loving wife, Darlene Lewis; daughters, Shauna (John), Melissa (Steve), Cassie, Darlene, and Omini; as well as his brothers, Scott and Carl Lewis.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.