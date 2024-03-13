Obituary: Kelly Kay Thumm

Kelly Kay Thumm, age 62, of Great Falls, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer. Kelly was born and raised in Great Falls.

She met the love of her life, Mitchell, at a party and they were together until his passing in 2012, in which she was widowed.

She enjoyed crafts, doing puzzles, spending time with her family and enjoyed helping everyone.

She is survived by her 3 children, Joshua, Justin, and Jordan; two grandchildren, Caleb Thumm and Caydence Thumm; mother, Judy Zeman; brother, Randy Zeman; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

