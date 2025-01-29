Obituary: Kelsey Hope Kincade

Kelsey Hope Kincade passed away on January 27, 2025, at the age of 34. Kelsey was born in Great Falls on October 11, 1990, to Thomas and Debbie Kincade.

Kelsey was a graduate of CMR High School. She found immense joy in traveling with her family, reading, and crocheting. Kelsey also loved watching cooking shows and indulging in shopping excursions. She also adored her cat, Zoey.

Kelsey is survived by her parents, Thomas and Debbie Kincade; maternal grandparents, Joe and Virginia Raburn of Denver, Colorado; sister, Devon (Joshua) Rogers; brother, Jacob Kincade; nieces and nephews, Logan Stevenson, Emily Rogers, Ashlyn Rogers; Alex Rogers, Thomas Kincade, and Charlotte Kincade; aunts, Shelly (Dave) Briggs and Kim Raburn; and cousins, Marcale Alexander-Sisk, Raquel Raburn, and Danielle Raburn.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gordon S. Kincade; paternal grandmother, Lowder V. Kincade; and aunt, Jeannie Alexander.

A celebration of Kelsey's life will be held on February 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church, where Pastor Sheldon Schearer will officiate.

