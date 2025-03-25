Obituary: Kenneth LeRoy Allen

Kenneth LeRoy “Roy” Allen, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2025, at his home.

Roy was born on October 15, 1940 in Provo Utah to Kenneth H Allen and Afton Hitchcock Allen. He lived much of his childhood in Manchester, MT and later in the Sun River Valley. He attended valley schools and graduated from Simms High School in 1959. He participated and excelled in several sports. He was drafted into the Army and spent time in Germany.

Roy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout his life. In November 1967 Roy and Charlotte Denning were married in the Cardston, Alberta Temple. To this union was born three wonderful children; Korey, Kirby and Shanda.

Roy loved the outdoors and spent many hours with his sons fishing and hunting, and with family and friends camping for many years. He worked at the Montana State Grain Lab in Great Falls for about 40 years before retiring in March 2006.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte of 57 years, Korey, Kristi & Kameron; Kirby, Becky & Kenzie; and Shanda, Brandon, Draylen, Taylee & Kaleb Sawyer; plus a beautiful Great grand-daughter Emie Ann. A sister, Barbara Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

Those who passed before him were his father, who passed in November 1983, and his mother in April 1997.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to Peace Hospice House in Great Falls, who took such great care of him during this time. There love and compassion was endless.

In lieu of flowers you could make a contribution to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th Street So, Great Falls, MT 59405.

His funeral service will be Monday, March 31 at the Sun River Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 11:00 am, with viewing at 10:00. Burial will be in the Sun River Cemetery. Croxford Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

