Obituary: Lane Hinderager

Lane Aron Hinderager, 22, of Power, passed away in a single-vehicle accident on March 15, 2025. Heaven must have needed some excitement.

Lane was born October 8, 2002, in Great Falls, MT, to Ty Hinderager and Stephani (Aronson) Johnson. Over the years he resided in Sun River, Fort Shaw, Fairfield and most recently, Power. During his school years he enjoyed farming and ranching with his Grandpa Scott and worked at Big Sky Scientific. After graduating from Simms High School in 2021, Lane was pursuing an electrician’s license while employed as an apprentice at 7-Electric in Fairfield. Lane enjoyed working seasonally as a guide for Colter Heckman and crew. At his time of death, he was a hired man for Mike Woodhouse in Power and was so proud of the work he was doing taking care of the animals and chores around the farm. He had a strong work ethic and could do anything he set his mind to, except clean his room or house.

Lane had a brilliant mind and was in the gifted program in school. He was a talented athlete. He played little league baseball for the Fort Shaw Tigers. He, as a catcher, and his younger brother, Josey, as a pitcher, were together a force to be reckoned with. Lane was a three-time state placer in high school wrestling, qualifying for state all four years. He was a brute on the football field for the Simms Tigers being selected to the Bob Cleverly 8-Man All-star game. Lane was a very decorated athlete, being Lineman of the Year and earning Academic and All-Conference recognition numerous times. His family were his biggest fans and loved cheering him on from the bleachers and sidelines.

He was one of a kind. Strong-willed from birth. An old soul. He frequented the naughty list but enjoyed getting there and almost always had you fighting back laughter so you could never really be mad. He lit up every single room he walked into with his huge smile, beautiful blue eyes, infectious laugh and large personality. His hugs were the biggest. He was so witty and had a great sense of humor. He memorized the craziest poems and had the longest stories, reciting them whether we wanted to hear them or not. He won every single argument because he never gave in… or you just wanted him to shush and you gave in.

Lane had a deep admiration for the mountains and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Lane was delighted to help with any community brandings and at the sale yards. He dabbled in rodeo for a short time, even riding a couple broncs in Texas, while on a month-long adventure around the United States with a good buddy creating a lifetime of memories. Lane loved music. He easily learned guitar, loved to sing and was never bashful to get on stage for some karaoke. He enjoyed concerts and music festivals. There was an immense love for his hundreds, if not, thousands of friends. For the past several years, Lane took it upon himself to host and cook a massive holiday feast for as many friends as he could talk into coming over.

Lane lived a life beyond his short 22 years. He accomplished and experienced so much, leaving a lasting impression on those blessed to know him. We will always love and miss you, buddy.

﻿Lane is survived by his father, Ty Hinderager and wife Melanie of Fort Shaw. Mother- Stephani (Aronson) Johnson and husband Kurt of Power. Brother-Josey Hinderager of Vaughn, Mya and Kai Hinderager of Fort Shaw. Khloe and Harper Johnson of Power. Grandparents Scott and Sally Hinderager of Fort Shaw, Step-Grandmother Jeanie (Gigi) Green of Whitewater, Step-Grandmother Ruth Johnson of Great Falls, Step-Great Grandmother Sally Austin of Whitewater, Aunts Amy (Heath) DeWallace and children Ben and Ollie of Portland, OR, Aly Hinderager of Fort Shaw, Stacy Williams and children Gatlin, Daniel, and Richard of Great Falls, Step-Aunts and Uncles Casey Boardman (Tonya) children Kennedy and Kayda, Dale (Tracy) Green children Kailyn, Malaya and Paycen. Late Sarina (Green) Venable-children Ashley, Jayden, Kyler and Warren. Dallas (Ashley) Green children Sommer and Rory. Marisa (Zach) Wahl children Madison, Teagan, and Kyra. Tanya (Yussif) Johnson and their daughter Ruqaiya of Fort Collins, CO as well as numerous other Great-Aunts, Great-Uncles, cousins and cherished friends.

Lane was preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Audrey Aronson, Step-grandfathers Jean Green and Neal Johnson, Great-Grandparents Carl and Leone Hinderager, Step-Great Grandmother Hazel Hinderager, Step-Great Grandmother Helen Johnson, Great-Uncle Ted Hinderager, Step-Aunt Sarina Venable.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00 Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Simms High School Gymnasium, following with burial at the Sun River Cemetery and then a reception at the Legion Hall in Power.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lane Hinderager Memorial Scholarship, 1291 3rd Road NE, Power, MT 59468 or to the donor’s choice.

