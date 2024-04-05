Obituary: Larry Lucero

Larry Lucero passed away at his home on March 30, 2024. He was with his wife, Peggy, and his daughter, Marlee. Peggy and Larry were married for 59 years. Larry was a standout athlete at Great Falls High School. He was an all-state basketball player, and his 1962 team won the state championship under Ray Dodds. Larry went on to play basketball at Montana State University and was a member of the 1964 Big Sky Championship team.

Peggy and Larry graduated from MSU in 1966 and returned home to Great Falls to begin their teaching careers. There are many former students around town that still state Mr. Lucero was their favorite teacher, and some of you may remember classes such as Anthropology and World History.

Larry began coaching basketball right away, and this quickly became his passion. Larry had several assistant coaching positions throughout his career, with his most influential being under Don Kramer at the College of Great Falls. In 1986, Larry became the head girl’s basketball coach at CMR, where he won a state championship his first year at the helm. Larry went on to coach the Great Falls High Boys from 1990 - 2003, winning state championships in 1994 and 1995. Larry was elected to the Montana High School Association Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.

Larry’s other career was being a partner with Pete Gilligan in “Pete and Larry’s” where the pair ran the concessions at the city golf courses and Legion Park. Larry always found ways to surround himself with his friends whether it was at the ballpark, the golf course, or the cabin in Augusta. He also was very fond of giving his little brother, Gary, a hard time. Larry, Gary, and Beez shared a love of the Dodgers.

Larry and Peg had three children, Lori, Marlee, and Beez. Larry loved to support his children in their various activities. Whether it was watching Lori play her flute or Marlee and Beez on the basketball court, he never missed an event. The true capstone to Larry’s life was his grandchildren, Keaton, Morgan, and Taryn.

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Lori, Marlee, and Beez (Sara); grandchildren, Keaton, Morgan, and Taryn; brother, Gary (Rhonda); sisters, Sherry and Terry; sister-in-law, Judy; honorary son, Dave Nowacki; former son-in-law, Chad Sunchild, many nieces and nephews; and many very close friends.

