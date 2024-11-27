Obituary: Laura Milledge Ganz

With family by her side, Laura Milledge Ganz, 74, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on November 22, 2024, due to complications from COVID and double pneumonia.

Laurie was the first of Tom & Deloris Clark’s six children, born on November 4, 1950. She grew up in Geraldine, Mt. and graduated from Geraldine High School. After high school, Laura attended college in Denver for a time. Later, Laura married Boots Milledge, and to this marriage three boys were born-Alan, Owen, and Steven. Her three sons, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren were her greatest sources of pride.

Laurie and Boots later divorced and years later she married Paul Ganz. Laura and Paul traveled the country commercial trucking. They also later divorced. Laurie was well known in the Geraldine community as a mail lady – running a rural delivery route for many years.

Laura loved her family and would do anything for those close to her. She also loved animals - she took in everything from horses, dogs, and cats - to snakes, lizards, and turtles. Laurie was also an excellent cook. Many benefited from her cooking skills, both by learning to cook and enjoying her cooking. Her boys called it “white-trash cooking,” good down home comfort food.

Laura is survived by her son Alan Milledge of Great Falls, Mt., granddaughter Jordan Milledge (fiancé Jake) of Havre, Mt., grandson Caleb (Kate) Ray of White Pigeon, Mich., great grandchildren CJ Ray, and Ellie Ray, siblings Diane (Roger) Fultz, David (Elaine) Clark, Tom Clark, Russell (Brigette) Clark, and Rick (Sherri) Clark, and countless nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents Tom & Deloris Clark, sons Owen Milledge and Steven Milledge, and daughter-in-law Jacque Van Buren.

Graveside services will be held at the Geraldine Cemetery on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held at the Geraldine Vet’s Hall following the service.