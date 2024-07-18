Obituary: Laura Priscilla Acosta

Laura Priscilla Acosta,68, of Great Falls passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2024, at Peace Hospice. Laura was born on April 2nd, 1956, in Guayaquil, Ecuador to Gonzalo Acosta and Laura Eugenia (Garcia) Acosta. She graduated high school and attended The Florida Atlantic University where earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and occupied as a secretary.

One faithful day, Laura met Rudy Martinez at Lehmen College in New York, New York where they eventually married. Later, she earned her Master of Science in Education from the University of Pheonix. Laura’s aspirations to become a teacher paid off when she joined the Breward County Board of Education in 1995. Finally, after years of caring for today’s young minds, she retired in 2012.

Laura was very passionate about running and exercise as she cared greatly for her health and wellness. Attending to her garden while the spring was in full swing was where she treasured her time. Among all the flowers in the world, Laura always chose the rose. Though the seasons changed, Laura remained a loving and caring mother, friend, and grandmother.

Those who have survived her is son Lance “Rudy” Rudolph Martinez; sister Sylvia Chang; brothers Antonio Marco Acosta and Eduardo Acosta; and grandson Nathanael David Martinez.

