Obituary: LaVon Floyd Walston

LaVon Floyd Walston passed away on November 1st, 2025. He was born on January 14, 1934 at his grandparents’ home in Washington, Utah. He moved with his family to Conrad, Montana when he was a young boy. They moved to the current family farm on Thanksgiving Day in 1940. He attended school in Conrad, graduating from Conrad High School in 1952.

LaVon attended Brigham Young University, Northern in Havre, and a mechanic trade school in North Dakota. He took all these skills as he returned to the family farm where he farmed until retirement in 2005.

LaVon met Joan Cornell in Salt Lake City, Utah and they were married on June 16, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. Three children were born to this union: Scott, Bryan, and Debbie.

LaVon was a dedicated farmer, mechanic, and auto body repairman. He loved working in his shop welding and inventing. He was always willing to help others when their vehicles broke down. He was very involved with his children and grandchildren, attending their many activities. He spent many weekends watching his sons and grandsons wrestling, often driving the activity bus for these events. He was also a school bus driver for the Conrad schools for over 30 years.

He was a very committed member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions. LaVon had a strong testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ.

LaVon and Joan loved to travel and explore. They spent time in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Sweden, and numerous places in the United States. They also loved camping, especially at Two Medicine Campground in Glacier National Park.

LaVon is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jerry, wife Joan, and grandson Isaiah. He is survived by his children Scott (Debbie), Bryan (Shannon), and Debbie (Jay). Grandchildren Bryce, Jeremy, Nate, Tayla, Eli, Cole, Kasi, Kali, Krissi, Clay, DJ, Deidre, and Darin, as well as 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 8, at 10:00 am at Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Conrad.

