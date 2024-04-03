Obituary: Lawrence Richard "Larry" Morin

Lawrence Richard “Larry” Morin entered our world on August 26, 1959, and left this world on March 21, 2024. He was lovingly referred to by family and friends as Chief, Moose, and Larebear.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Leah Morin; son, Peter Morin; stepson, David Kowalski; brothers, Brian and Pat; and sisters, Rosemary and Flory.

Larry always delivered the worst jokes, one-liners, and he loved debating everything from how to fry the perfect egg to politics.

Larry enjoyed reading, surfing the net, and spending time with and talking to family and friends.

