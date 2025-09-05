Obituary: Leonard Lee Toren

Leonard Lee Toren, affectionately known as “Lennie,” “Len Len,” or “Papa,” gained his wings on August 30, 2025, surrounded by the center of his world: his wife, Patty, his four beautiful daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandson. He was injured in a horse accident just days prior to his passing. He was a true cowboy at heart, having grown up riding horses, and leaving this world doing what he loved most.

Len was born on May 2, 1958, in Conrad, Montana, to Duane Sr. and Ellen Toren. He was raised for a short time in Fairfield before his family moved to Valier. His junior year they moved to Choteau where he graduated high school. From a very young age, Len persevered through challenges, developing extreme resilience and determination. He lost vision in his left eye in 5th grade, but that couldn’t stop him as he relearned how to rope, shoot a basketball, and perform many other activities. In high school, Len was a standout wrestler, even being featured in Sports Illustrated. An all-around cowboy, he qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals on horses that he himself had trained.

On December 30, 1978, Len married the love of his life, Patty, and they celebrated many beautiful and wonderful years together. In the next 6 years, they welcomed their daughters, Traci, Casey, Katie, and Annie. In 1981, Len and Patty moved to Washington where he worked for RST Disposal and formed many lifelong friendships. He loved finding “treasures” to bring home to his family. He believed every day was like Christmas for his kids, with the toys and clothes he would bring home.

In 1988, the family returned to Montana and settled in Power. Len worked for Bain Plumbing and then became a Journeyman Plumber, eventually retiring from Central Plumbing and Heating. He trained many young men and taught them that hard work does pay off, a characteristic he has passed onto his children and grandchildren. He was a jokester and truly made everyone on the job want to come to work. He was always the first one at the job site, and the last one to leave.

Len and his family participated in O-Mok-See for decades. He loved being with family and friends. Every year his mom would sew matching shirts for the entire Toren crew, and this is where Len learned his love to sew. In later years, he started making jean quilts for his family and special friends. He also loved restoring classic cars and pickups. He had recently been helping each of his grandsons restore classic pickups he had gifted to them. He loved cruising in his ’66 Ford Mustang, and he and Grandma Patty got to take their last ride together in his ’72 Chevy Impala convertible just days prior to his accident. Len was known for his love of hunting, too, especially gophers. He built many “gopher mobiles” over the years and enjoyed entertaining. Len and Patty recently restored a grain crib into the infamous L-P Saloon, hosting the best parties!

His smile was infectious, and he had a way of making everyone feel special. His whistle was louder than life: everyone knew when Lennie Toren was in the house! He followed his girls and grandchildren in sports and was always the loudest one in the crowd. He firmly believed that “if you ain’t first, you’re last.” As rough and tough as Len seemed to be on the outside, though, he was a big teddy bear on the inside. He loved children and was everybody’s “Papa.”

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patty; daughters, Traci Toren-Dent, Casey (Ryan) Calbick, Katie Toren-Halbig, and Annie (Travis) Huffman; grandchildren, Olivia (Jaret) Whitman, Ryder and Collin Dent, Kyler and Addison Huffman; great-grandson, Coy James Whitman; parents, Duane Sr. and Ellen Toren; brothers, Wade (Annie) Toren and Dan (Suzette) VandenBos; sister and brothers-in-law, Mary Toren, Deb Loiselle, Pam (Tom) McFarland, Theresa Judisch, Cheryl Judisch, Joe (Sherri) Judisch, and Jana (Lance Jones) Judisch; aunts and uncles, Elmer and Pete Habets, Arleen Morris, Mary Fladstol, and Nick Toren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Duane Jr. and Rorrie; brother-in-law, Jim Judisch Jr.; grandparents, Garrett and Myrtle Toren, Eugene and Irene Habets; aunts and uncles, Harm Toren Jr, Clara Headley and Gene Habets; and in-laws, Jim Sr. and Barbara Judisch.

Len leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, hard work, loyalty to family and friends, and a whistle like no other!

Please join us honoring our beloved Papa Lennie at a Legacy Celebration on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at the Choteau Country Club. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Grounds.

The family kindly asks that donations be made to the Lennie Toren Memorial Scholarship, honoring his family and continuing his legacy through future generations of students going into the trades industries, with an emphasis on plumbing. Scholarship contributions can be made through Opportunity Bank, via check or Zelle. Please make all checks payable to Patty Toren, Opportunity Bank, PO Box 70, Choteau, MT 59422.

