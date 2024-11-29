Obituary: Leslie "Craig" Plummer Lemire

Leslie “Craig” Plummer Lemire joined her husband, Danny Lemire, in eternity on November 23, 2024. Craig was born on July 12,1946, in Midland Texas. She was the only child of Guy and Pat Plummer. Craig moved to Great Falls in 1950, and this also became her final resting place.

Craig spent two years at the University of Montana and graduated from San Jose State in 1968 with a BA in Social Services.

Craig met Danny Lemire while working as a social worker and later fulfilled one of her dreams of getting married in the chapel at Fronter Town in Helena. During this time Craig was able to meet and get to know the children and came to love them as her own. Craig was a smart businesswoman who enjoyed the many aspects of owning and running “That Bar.”

Craig enjoyed lake and creek fishing and especially spending time at her Canyon Ferry Lake cabin. These activities were enjoyed with her husband and stepchildren. Nothing was more relaxing than sitting on the edge of a creek or her cabin with an ice- cold beer.

Her love of dogs was one of her biggest passions in life. She had many fur babies, the last one being Tina.

Survivors include her stepson, Dan Lemire Jr of Great Falls, Jodi and Jeff Handran of Kalispell; and five grandchildren, Kayla Lemire, Nicole Beal, Kierstan Petty, Jordan Handran, and Brianna Meadows; and many beloved friends.

