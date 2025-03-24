Obituary: Linda Lee Carey

Linda Lee Carey, passed away on March 16, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 78. She was born on July 22, 1946, in Wilmington, Delaware to Willard and Janet Morley.

Linda spent her formative years in Elmira, New York, where she graduated from South Side High School in 1964. She went on to build a remarkable career as a District Manager for Gasamat, later taking on management roles at Sam's Club and US Bank.

Gordon had just gotten out of the military in September of 1964 and decided to take a trip to Elmira, New York where he saw her dancing. Their eyes met and they smiled at each other. Gordon left a moment later to find out she had looked around for him after she had finished dancing. He knew it was meant to be when about three weeks later, she came to his house on a blind date. They recognized each other from the dance floor. They kept dating after that night and were married the next year on June 19, 1965.

Linda was an active member of both Harvest Springs Church and Solid Rock Bible Church. Her hobbies included dancing and spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Janet Morley.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Gordon Guy Carey; daughter, Tina L. Carey (Ken) Bates of Colorado; and son, Randy R. (Colette) Carey of Montana. She also leaves behind her brothers, Cal and Scott Morley, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A vigil in remembrance of Linda will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on March 25, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Following the vigil, a graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

