Obituary: Linda Lee Gagnon

Linda Lee Gagnon, 95, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

She was born Rosalie Jacqueline Quinn on June 9, 1929, to Wilhelmina and Henry Quinn in Los Angeles, California. She enjoyed many years as both a resident of California and Montana.

Before retiring she worked fifteen years for NEW (Asurion) and made many friends through the years.

Also, while living at the Soroptimist Village, she started the Mitten Tree program that helped kids stay warm through the winter.

She is survived by her children, Alison, Leslie, Joy, Chris, and David; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Her final resting place will be with her son, Peter, at Highland Cemetery.

