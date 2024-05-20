Obituary: Lisa Marie Pfeiffer

Lisa Marie Pfeiffer passed away on May 15, 2024, after a short illness. Lisa was born on April 24, 1962, in Great Falls, Montana to Gerald and Mertyl White. She graduated from CMR High School in 1980 and started her college degree at Montana University. She finished her degree at the University of Great Falls. Lisa later received a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Great Falls.

Lisa married Randy Pfeiffer in 1992 in Great Falls. Lisa and Randy enjoyed trips to Disney World and Las Vegas. They shared an interest in computers and gaming.

Lisa also enjoyed video slots and the shopping channels. There was always a dog on her lap, usually a cocker spaniel. Peanut, a Bichon Frise puppy, and her cat, Elly Mae, are still looking for her.

With her degree in counseling, she helped families deal with problems and grow together. If they could not afford her services, she would help them for free.

Cooking for family and friends was a highlight in her life with her specialty being lasagna and 30-pound pizza.

She is survived by her husband; her sister; as well as multiple nephews and nieces. Other people close to her include Mike and Sheryl Kloeckner, Dave Montgomery, and Joe and Shelly Weinzetl.

