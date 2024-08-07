Obituary: Lois Jane (Trent) Holter

Lois Jane Holter passed away peacefully on July 16, 2024, with family by her side. She was born on March 16, 1936, to Dudley and Nellie Trent in Devils Lake, North Dakota, in one of the coldest winters on record. She was the second of three children.

Lois's family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1938. When Lois was 11, her family moved to Montana, initially to Helena in 1948, and ultimately settling in Anaconda in 1950. It was in Anaconda where Lois graduated from high school and met some of her best friends and her first love.

Lois married her high school sweetheart, Richard (“Rich”) Davenport, in 1954. They had three children, Richard ("Rick"), Douglas (stillborn) and Marcia. In 1964, they moved their young family to Greeley, Colorado, where Rich earned his doctorate degree. After his graduation, they settled in Great Falls, Montana in June 1966. They built a home that summer and were planning for their future when Rich passed away suddenly at age 31.

As a newly single mother with two young children, Lois moved her family to Helena where she worked as Secretary to the Director of Highways for seven years. In 1973, Lois married Theodore ("Ted") James and returned to Great Falls. They shared nearly 22 years together, until Ted's passing in May 1995. Lois loved and remained close with several members of the James family throughout her life.

Lois was positive she would never marry again when Robert ("Bob") Holter came into her life. They married in 1998, and Lois cherished every day of their 26-year marriage. With Bob, she found a loving husband and perfect travel companion, with whom she shared many adventures. Lois and Bob made their house a home for family and friends, hosting countless gatherings throughout their marriage.

Lois took pride in her community, becoming involved in Cub Scouts and Camp Fire Girls while her children were young, and later serving as a docent at the C. M. Russell Museum. She was a member of Chapter AH, P.E.O., and the First United Methodist Church.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.