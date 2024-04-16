Obituary: Lois Jean Nelson

Lois Jean Nelson, 97, Belt, passed away April 10, 2024 in a local hospital due to congestive heart failure. Lois was born on January 14, 1927 to Henry and Ada (Fish) Vaskey. After graduating from Belt Valley High School in 1944, she attended one year at Montana State College in Bozeman before coming home to marry her high school sweetheart Roger and become a ranch wife for life. She was a part of the Tiger Butte Community for almost 80 years.

Lois was a charter member of the Tiger Butte Home Demonstration Club, a member of the Pythian Sisters Lodge, 4-H leader, a member of bowling leagues in Belt, and a Belt Valley Huskies supporter. She played an integral part in compiling the Tiger Butte History book. Being a quilter, she gifted many relatives and friends quilts, wall hangings, table runners and potholders over the years. She loved her perennial flower garden and bird watching, always looking forward to the return of the sand hill cranes and other migratory birds in the spring. In her later years when she wasn’t crocheting, knitting, quilting, or baking, she would read a good book; her favorite author was Montanan Ivan Doig.

Lois is survived by her daughter Lynn (Frank) Bedosky, sister-in-law, Dorothy Vaskey, grandchildren Nathan (Mary) Bedosky, Mandy Bedosky, and Jenna (Jacob) Botts, great grandchildren, Hannah, Nathan, and Amelia Bedosky, Ethan, Colter, and Skylar Botts, plus eleven nieces and nephews.

