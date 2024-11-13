Obituary: Lois Joan (Nelson) Leach

Lois Joan (Nelson) Leach passed to life everlasting on November 11, 2024. Lois was born on February 3, 1926, in Willmar, MN and moved to Great Falls with her parents and 5 sisters in 1929.

Lois married Bill Leach in 1947 and celebrated 70 years together. They had six children, Linda (Harvey d.), Edwin d., Vern d. (Susan), Dana (Marie), Marla (Lester), Jeff (Michelle); 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Lois was able to live in their family home until recently thanks to the loving care of Linda Waldner.

At 98, the last of her generation, with her body failing, she was still quoting scripture, singing, and keeping her sweet, grateful spirit.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.