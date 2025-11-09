Obituary: Lola Mae Knuth Thoreson

Lola, who was 94 years old, passed away on October 21, 2025, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on the first day of spring, March 20, 1931, in Forks, Montana, which is north of Saco. Her parents were Theodore Knuth and Hazel Hodge Knuth. She was one of ten children. She spent most of her childhood on the farm near Dodson. The family moved to Great Falls when she was in high school.

Lola was married to the love of her life, Glen Conrad Thoreson, June 12, 1949, in Great Falls. They had 58 wonderful years together. To this union 3 children were born. They lived by the Sun River in Great Falls until June 1969, when they purchased a farm on the Fairfield Bench. In 1988, they retired to Great Falls and wintered in Arizona. Lola was an awesome wife and mom. She worked hard on the farm, but she also succeeded as a talented artist. She was an excellent seamstress and made everything from clothes, vests, jackets up to and including tents. She was an amazing cook and could serve wonderful meals with little ingredients. She sold Chambre’ cosmetics and was top seller in the company. She was a past member of Western Heritage Artists and sold her oil paintings at several shows. There was nothing she couldn’t do if she set her mind to it.

She was very strong in her faith and knew she was going to heaven. It was her hope that all of her family would know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; her son, Gary; her parents; and siblings, Theodore, Helen, Lucille, Doris, Howard, David, Ira, Leona and Barbara.

She is survived by Debra (Ron) Peace, Fairfield and Kris (Paul) Majerus, Havre. Grandchildren are Ryan (Jennifer) Peace, Fairfield; Hillary (Tyler Johnson) Peace, Nashua; Jenna Majerus, Moore, Oklahoma; Jessica Majerus, Havre; Tyler Majerus, Havre; Lisa Thoreson, Centralia, Washington; Cole (Gabrielle) Thoreson, Dillon and Gus (Courtney) Thoreson, Tendoy, Idaho. Great-grandchildren are Beau Peace, Brock Peace, Adeline Braun, Howard Roberts, Lula Thoreson, Cord Thoreson, Keaton Thoreson, Taysha Thoreson, Tinsley Thoreson and Seeley Thoreson.

Graveside services were held on October 25, 2025, at Highland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Front Range Assisted Living, 615 5th Ave N, Fairfield, Montana. Please bring your favorite memory of Lola.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed.

