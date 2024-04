Lonnie Charles Andrews passed away on March 27, 2024, at the age of 73.

He was born on April 7, 1950, to Charles and Beatrice Andrews.

He worked as a hospital contractor throughout the U.S. for over 40 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling.

Lonnie is survived by his sister, Gayla Clos; brothers, Lloyd and Merlin Andrews; and nephew, Jason Clos.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.