Obituary: Lonny Joseph Eiskant

Lonny Joseph Eiskant, 56, passed away at home on February 28, 2024, of a heart attack. Lonny was born May 20, 1967, in Suffern, NY to John and Gloria (Goerger) Eiskant. The family moved back to Montana shortly after his birth.

In June 1989, he married Shawnna Krause, and they had 3 beautiful children together, Jessika, Wade and Justin. Later they would divorce, but always managed to put their children first no matter where life’s paths lead them.

In 1995, he met his current wife, Theresa Omholt, and gained another beautiful daughter, Ashley. Lonny and Theresa spent almost 29 years of love, laughter and tears together. Lonny was the best at showing that the little things are everything and he did them daily for her and his family.

He worked two or more jobs most of his life and knew everybody. He loved snowmobiling and side by siding at King’s Hill and Lincoln. He looked forward to annual summer trips to the Flathead to see family & raft the branches of the Flathead River.

He wore pink on Fridays in honor of his ex-wife Shawnna and her mother, Deb, who are both breast cancer survivors. He was huge on recycling, and it was a weekly trip he made to help Mother Earth. He could fix anything if it was fixable, didn’t matter what it was, which in turn got him the nickname, MacGyver by Theresa.

He loved time spent at the family cabin in Lincoln, MT more than anything and hoped to retire there someday.

He loved all 4 of his children and was extremely proud of them and all their achievements and hard work ethic.

Lonny is survived by his wife, Theresa; his daughters, Jessika (Erik) Eiskant and Ashley Ferguson; sons, Wade Eiskant and Justin (Tara) Eiskant; sisters, Barb (Don) Harris and Colleen Snider; his newest love, granddaughter, Tulsa Ray; best pal, Scrunchie; plus many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

