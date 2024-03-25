Obituary: Loye E. Blackburn

Loye E. Blackburn was born 8 February 1935 in Great Falls Montana. He died at home in Congress, Arizona, on 26 February 2024. He is survived by his sister Kaye Blackburn Stevens, brothers Duane (Doretha) and Merle (Janice), all five of his children: Steven Brett (Cindy), Rodney Lee, Reed Alan (Leslie Mercord), Shelly Ann Farber, and Kristina Kaye Otto (Roger), eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Loye’s 89 years were not mundane. In his youth, while dreaming of being a pilot, he participated in 4-H, was a competitive jockey, an aspiring ventriloquist, and worked on the family dairy ranch in Manchester. Dad graduated from Great Falls High School in 1953. From 1955 through 1957 he served in the Texas-Louisiana Mission for the LDS church. There, he shared the Gospel, honed his already well developed power of persuasion, and learned to clean the frying pan after his missionary companion used it to enjoy fried brains.

Returning from the mission field, he entered Brigham Young University in Provo Utah, where he met his match in Leonnie Funk. They were married March 19, 1959 in Mesa, Arizona. From this union sprang lots of fireworks, and five beautiful, well-adjusted children. To support his new family, Loye was first a concrete contractor, then an insurance man. At the same time he served in the Montana Air National Guard. Subsequently, for 25 years, he owned and operated Skymart Aviation in Great Falls. Dad and Mom divorced in 1985.

First and foremost, dad was a salesman. He made many new friends throughout his life, and kept copious notes so he could engage with them on a personal level. He genuinely enjoyed the process of listening intently, and then introducing the idea or object that would solve their problem and improve their lives. When the economy made the airplane business untenable, he sold cars. He sold Amway. He sold guns, knives, cattle, horses, real estate, recreational vehicles, gold prospecting equipment, and metal detectors.

In 1987, Loye found (and married) another strong-willed woman in Freda King. Freda brought three youngsters to the relationship: Eric, Jennifer and Sheila. The new family of five moved to Whitefish, Montana in 1988, spending the next 12 years selling, fishing, biking, skiing, and raising a family in that singular slice of heaven on earth. Eventually, however, the cold winters, and married life, became tiresome. In 2000, Loye and Freda divorced, and dad headed south to a more hospitable climate where he would spend the next 24 years.

It was at that time when he was bitten by the Gold Bug. As any good salesman knows, the primary driver of success is prospecting. Dad, wiser and more efficient at 65 years of age, economized his efforts by simultaneously prospecting for gold and customers. In 2002, he established a small business, BackCountry Prospectors, which sold prospecting equipment and metal detectors. For about a decade, he moved the operation between Stanton, Arizona (winter quarters) and Sumpter, Oregon (summer quarters). In 2011, he built a house and small storefront in Stanton, where he lived and operated the business out of a single location until 2018.

Since the cold, long winters don’t affect subterranean dwelling, it was Loye’s dream to be buried in Manchester, Montana near his childhood home.

