Obituary: Lyle Mikeson

Lyle Mikeson passed away at home, surrounded by his family on October 19, 2025. Lyle was born on December 15, 1935, in Great Falls Montana, to Everett and Irene Kuhn Mikeson.

He grew up on the family ranch with his younger sister, Nancy. He attended grade school in Merino, Montana. Lyle and Nancy boarded the daily train in Dover for the ride to Merino. He graduated from Stanford High School in l954.

On December 18, 1954, he and Dorothy (Dude) Demars were married. They went on to raise three children, Mark, Jeff, and Julie. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dude, his sister, Nancy Mikeson of Big Sky, children, Mark (Kelly) Mikeson of Stanford, Jeff Mikeson (Devra Kegley) Stanford, and Julie Kleinert, (Karl) Sunburst, Montana. Grandchildren include Claire Mikeson, (Rex Reilly), Mary Ohs, (Derek), Hannah Marquardt (Jerry), Carly Kleinert (Melissa Tattory), Rachel Kleinert, (Danny Campanian), Cole Kleinert. Great grandchildren include Alexa, Olive, Theo and Saylor, Adam and Cooper.

Lyle spent his entire life in agriculture as a farmer, rancher, and true animal lover. In his retirement years, his pets included burros, ducks, chickens, goats, cats, dogs, and skunks. After his children were grown, Lyle started a kitchen cabinet business which evolved into the creation of many beautiful pieces of furniture.

His families’ homes are filled with his fine furniture. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycling, boating and spending time in the beautiful outdoors of Montana. Lyle was an avid reader and patron of the Stanford library. No services are planned, as per Lyle’s request. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Stanford Library.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.