Obituary: Roxanna Halcomb Richmond

Roxanna Halcomb Richmond was born in Baltimore, Maryland on January 23, 1964.

She later moved to California where she lived for many years.

She married David Richmond in 2000; they have one daughter together.

In January 2024 she moved to Great Falls, MT from Mexico where she had been living for 8 years.

On October 16, 2025, Roxanna was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington because of complications from open heart surgery in Great Falls.

Roxanna passed away the next day, October 17, 2025 in Spokane.