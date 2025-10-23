Obituary: Marjorie M Bourne

Marjorie M. Bourne peacefully passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 86 in Great Falls, Montana. A service in her honor will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cutbank, MT on October 24th, 2025, at 10:30 AM. There will be a burial in Magrath Alberta Canada at The Magrath Cemetery following the service.

Marjorie was born on March 30, 1939, in Havre, Montana, to Carl and Florence (Shaffer) Vande Sandt. She grew up alongside her two brothers, Bud and Hap, and together they shared a childhood full of Montana adventures in places such as Havre, Roundup, Cut Bank, and Great Falls.

In Cut Bank, Marjorie met the love of her life, William Max Bourne. They were married on November 11, 1971, in Pocatello, Idaho, and shared 22 wonderful years together. Before her marriage to William, she was married to George Parker in 1957. Together they had children who were later lovingly adopted and raised by William.

Throughout her life, Marjorie worked in many roles, including as a USPS driver and a Tribune distribution supervisor. She also proudly served six months in the military during Desert Storm. However, her most cherished role was that of homemaker and mother. Her heart was truly at home, surrounded by family, laughter, and love.

Marjorie was a devoted grandmother who found great joy in spending time with her nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time, she loved tending to horses and caring for her garden, simple pleasures that brought her peace and happiness.

Her favorite saying was, “May the good Lord watch over you,” a phrase that beautifully reflects the warmth and faith she carried throughout her life.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, Brian Max Bourne and Steven Scott Bourne; her daughter, Linda Lee Parker; her brothers, Bud and Hap Vande Sandt; four grandchildren, Travis, Jennifer, Jamie, and Josh; and five great-grandchildren, “TC,” Keegan, Emma, Thomas, and Daniel.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Max Bourne, and her parents, Carl and Florence (Schmitt) Vande Sandt.

