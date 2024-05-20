Obituary: Malyne Rogers

Malyne Diane Rogers (Otto), 70, died on Sunday, May 12, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Malyne passed away on Mother’s Day in the presence of her 3 children and several grandchildren, which was everything a mother could ask for.

Malyne was born April 10,1954 in Missoula, Montana to George Otto and Betty Otto (Hall). She was the second youngest child out of 5. She was closest to her brother Paul in particular, whose visits to see her and frequent phone conversations kept her laughing! She loved her mom and dad greatly, and had many good memories of her grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles growing up.

Malyne loved all animals, especially horses. She always shared memories of riding horses with friends. A few of those memories included riding in pony shows, traveling to different fairs for shows, and the time she brought a horse inside of her parents’ home while they were gone. She briefly worked as a Veterinary Assistant where she loved being surrounded by all the different animals, especially when she would tend to the boarded horses. Malyne also dearly loved her own personal pets including, Taz, Phooey, Tommy, Charlie, and Wheezie, just to name a few. She was fortunate to have had a 64- year long friendship with her dear friends Charlene and Cheryl, who she met in the first grade. She also kept contact with her friends Karen and Rhonda who would laugh about good times they had shared over the years.

Malyne’s legacy and her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. This included her devoted daughter Kristi and her own children Deidra, Madison, Brooklin, Troy, and Kinsley; her loving daughter Leslie and her own son and daughter Jared and Sidney, and her beloved son Jason and his two daughters Brittany and Alex. She was also the great-grandmother to Reese and Declan whom she was so proud of.

