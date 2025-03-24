Obituary: Margaret "Peggy" (Henman) Kvislen

It is with great sadness, the family of Peggy “GG” Kvislen announce her passing on March 3, 2025. However, we are happy that she is reunited with Dad. Mom was witty and loved a good joke! Her favorite thing in life was any activity with Dad and family. Peggy and Mylo enjoyed friends and travel. They were lucky enough to be able to retire early in life, wintering in Yuma, Arizona.

Peggy was born in Tulare, California on August 8, 1937. She was raised in Billings, MT and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1955.

She met the love of her life, Mylo; they were married for 57 years. They welcomed two children into their family, Denise and Michael. After the children started school, she began her career. She worked as a secretary for Gillespie Realty, Billings Board of Realtors and Helena Vo Tech.

Peggy and Mylo moved around Montana, living in Great Falls, Billings, Helena and their last home in Belt. They loved spending time with their only grandson, Luke and their great granddaughters. We love you, Mom!

She is survived by her daughter Denise Kvislen Puppe (Scott); son Michael Kvislen (Mary); sister Barbara VanNoten (Brooklyn); sister-in-Law Sharon Kronebusch; grandson Luke Puppe (Erin); great granddaughter Lily Puppe, Camree Puppe, Tenley Jones and Maci Molinario; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

