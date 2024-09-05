Obituary: Margaret "Tootzle" Fasbender

Margaret Mary Fasbender “Tootzle”, 80, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away August 23, 2024. Margaret was born January 25, 1944, in Great Falls to Lawrence and Hazel (Blossom) Fasbender.

Margaret graduated from Great Falls Central High School class of 1962. From there, she obtained her bachelor's degree in English Language from Carrol College.

She became a teacher, teaching many students in the Fairfield and Denton communities. Later she became the superintendent for aging services. She was passionate about helping those in need.

Christmas was Margaret’s favorite time of year. She loved to decorate and would often collect and gift Hallmark Christmas ornaments to her many nieces and nephews.

Margaret had a full life thanks to her family and friends. She believed her nieces and nephews made her life more meaningful and she loved spending time with them.

